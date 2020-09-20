1/
ERIKA ISAACSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERIKA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Memorial Visitation for Erika Isaacson, 93, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 11:00a.m. until time of prayers 1:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.),Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions a max. of 50 people in the funeral home and masks will be required. Erika passed away Easter Sunday a month before her 94th birthday. Erika was always styling and profiling with her fancy outfits and matching shoes. She loved her Swiss Chocolate and room temperature sweet vermouth. She was a lover of all animals, wild or not. She passed that down to her children, especially Bob. Erika was a staple for years at the Portillo's on Lake Street in Bloomingdale, as she was always the first face you would see when you walked in the door. Her sweet accent and inspired decorations always helped make your visit a happy one. Erika was also known for a couple of her famous dishes, her "wedge" tables and Scaloppini were always amazing. She also enjoyed her time visiting with her friends, especially Valerie and Vivian. Erika is the wife of the late Lloyd; beloved mother of the late Terry (Julieann), the late Bob (Cathy) and the late Bonnie; cherished grandmother of 8; proud great-grandmother of 6. We hope that Erika and her family are all living it up together in heaven. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
333 South Roselle Rd.
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 529-5751
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved