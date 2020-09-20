A Memorial Visitation for Erika Isaacson, 93, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 11:00a.m. until time of prayers 1:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 South Roselle Rd. (½ mile south of Irving Park Rd.),Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions a max. of 50 people in the funeral home and masks will be required. Erika passed away Easter Sunday a month before her 94th birthday. Erika was always styling and profiling with her fancy outfits and matching shoes. She loved her Swiss Chocolate and room temperature sweet vermouth. She was a lover of all animals, wild or not. She passed that down to her children, especially Bob. Erika was a staple for years at the Portillo's on Lake Street in Bloomingdale, as she was always the first face you would see when you walked in the door. Her sweet accent and inspired decorations always helped make your visit a happy one. Erika was also known for a couple of her famous dishes, her "wedge" tables and Scaloppini were always amazing. She also enjoyed her time visiting with her friends, especially Valerie and Vivian. Erika is the wife of the late Lloyd; beloved mother of the late Terry (Julieann), the late Bob (Cathy) and the late Bonnie; cherished grandmother of 8; proud great-grandmother of 6. We hope that Erika and her family are all living it up together in heaven. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
