ERIKA R. BYRNE


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ERIKA R. BYRNE Obituary
LAKE BARRINGTON - Erika R. Byrne, 94, was born March 5, 1925 in Chicago to Eugene and Minnie (nee Ganshirt) Schwarz. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Lake Barrington. Erika was a lifelong, devoted Cubs fan. Erika is survived by her sons, Paul (Bonnie) Byrne, Tim (Lisa) Byrne, and Jeff (Jenny) Byrne; and her grandson, Brad Byrne. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Byrne; her brother, Eugene Schwarz; and her parents. Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Give Kids the World, 210 South Bass Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746, www.gktw.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
