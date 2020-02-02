Daily Herald Obituaries
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
ERLING SJORSLEV Obituary
WAUCONDA - Erling Sjorslev, age 87, was a resident of Wauconda, IL for 56 years. Erling was the beloved husband for 63 years of Martha; loving father of Kenneth (Lujza), Ingrid and Diane; cherished papa of Nicole and Anthony Prate; dear brother of the late Marion (Svend-Aage) Hansen, Knud (Birgit) and Freddy Sjorslev. Erling was born March 6, 1932 in Samso, Denmark and passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospital, Barrington, IL. Erling proudly serviced in the United States Army during the Korean War, was a member of the Danish American Athletic Club, Carpenters Union Local # 181 and loved to sail on Bangs Lake. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 3:00 PM to time of funeral service at 7:00 PM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St. Wauconda, IL 60084. Information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020
