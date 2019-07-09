Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
ERNEST C. HOERICH


1929 - 2019
Ernest C. Hoerich was the beloved husband of Phyllis; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially Rori. He was preceded in death by his parents Louise (nee Crispin) and Edward C. Hoerich. Ernie was born on October 23, 1929 in Oak Park, IL and passed away on July 3, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was 89 years old. Ernie was retired from the United States Navy and had also worked 20 years with the M&M Mars Candy Company. Visitation for Ernie will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oak Brook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 9, 2019
