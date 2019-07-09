|
Ernest C. Hoerich was the beloved husband of Phyllis; and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, especially Rori. He was preceded in death by his parents Louise (nee Crispin) and Edward C. Hoerich. Ernie was born on October 23, 1929 in Oak Park, IL and passed away on July 3, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. He was 89 years old. Ernie was retired from the United States Navy and had also worked 20 years with the M&M Mars Candy Company. Visitation for Ernie will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home, 235 N. Main St., Wauconda. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Gardens West, Oak Brook Terrace, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda, IL 60084. For funeral information, call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
