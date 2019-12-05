Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of Annunciation Church
22333 W Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Annunciation Church
22333 W Erhart Rd.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST SALVO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST DE SALVO


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST DE SALVO Obituary
Visitation for Ernest De Salvo, 88, is from 9-10 AM Monday, December 9, at St. Mary of Annunciation Church, 22333 W Erhart Rd., Mundelein, IL. Funeral mass will begin at 10 AM. He was born June 20, 1931 in Chicago and died December 3, 2019 at Sedgebrook Health Center in Lincolnshire. Ernest was a marketing manager for American Cyanamid. He loved being involved in his community and was a part of many organizations including the Shoresman of Lake Barrington, Condo Vice President at Lake Barrington Shores, Lector at St. Mary of the Annunciation and the Presidents Club of DePaul University. He loved playing tennis and was an avid golfer at Lake Barrington Shores and Stonehenge Country Clubs. Ernest is survived by his wife, Diane De Salvo (nee Johnson); his children, Matthew (Terri) De Salvo, Deborah (Tom) Sarikas, Thomas (Melissa) De Salvo; brothers, Robert (Mary) De Salvo, William (Elma) De Salvo, James (Darlene) De Salvo; sisters, Mary Ann Schiller, Theresa Gluzak; and his 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, John De Salvo; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Gluzak. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation at www.jimmyv.com or Radford Green at Sedgebrook, 960 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -