Visitation for Ernest De Salvo, 88, is from 9-10 AM Monday, December 9, at St. Mary of Annunciation Church, 22333 W Erhart Rd., Mundelein, IL. Funeral mass will begin at 10 AM. He was born June 20, 1931 in Chicago and died December 3, 2019 at Sedgebrook Health Center in Lincolnshire. Ernest was a marketing manager for American Cyanamid. He loved being involved in his community and was a part of many organizations including the Shoresman of Lake Barrington, Condo Vice President at Lake Barrington Shores, Lector at St. Mary of the Annunciation and the Presidents Club of DePaul University. He loved playing tennis and was an avid golfer at Lake Barrington Shores and Stonehenge Country Clubs. Ernest is survived by his wife, Diane De Salvo (nee Johnson); his children, Matthew (Terri) De Salvo, Deborah (Tom) Sarikas, Thomas (Melissa) De Salvo; brothers, Robert (Mary) De Salvo, William (Elma) De Salvo, James (Darlene) De Salvo; sisters, Mary Ann Schiller, Theresa Gluzak; and his 9 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brother, John De Salvo; and his brother-in-law, Jerry Gluzak. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation at www.jimmyv.com or Radford Green at Sedgebrook, 960 Audubon Way, Lincolnshire, IL 60069. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019