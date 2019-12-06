|
Ernest F. Cosmen, age 85, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 In Naples FL. Ernest was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann, nee Richter; beloved son of the late Ernie Cosmen and the late Ann Cosmen, ne Kramer; loving father of Michael (Cassandra) Cosmen; cherished grandfather of Brittney Little; dear brother of Judy (Don) Holzer; fond uncle of, Dena, David, and Adam Holzer., and a close personal friend of Joe and Natalie Mandarano et el., of Naples, FL. Ernest worked for Sears as a truck driver for 36 years, and retired from Sprint Electrical Service after 10 years. Visitation will be Monday December 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, and the entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Arlington Heights, IL. For more information call 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019