Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
ERNEST F. COSMEN Obituary
Ernest F. Cosmen, age 85, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019 In Naples FL. Ernest was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann, nee Richter; beloved son of the late Ernie Cosmen and the late Ann Cosmen, ne Kramer; loving father of Michael (Cassandra) Cosmen; cherished grandfather of Brittney Little; dear brother of Judy (Don) Holzer; fond uncle of, Dena, David, and Adam Holzer., and a close personal friend of Joe and Natalie Mandarano et el., of Naples, FL. Ernest worked for Sears as a truck driver for 36 years, and retired from Sprint Electrical Service after 10 years. Visitation will be Monday December 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, and the entombment will follow at Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Arlington Heights, IL. For more information call 708-456-8300 or visit www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
