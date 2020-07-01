Ernest John Wickstrom, Sr., 90 years old, passed away on June 26, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Ernie was born October 24, 1929 in Chicago to Vida and John Wickstrom at the start of The Great Depression. The football player married the cheerleader, Patricia Johnson, and they shared 68 years of marriage until Pat's passing in May 2019. Against his father's wishes, Ernie elected to go to college and play football rather than be a master carpenter/cabinet maker. After graduating from Austin High School, he played running back at Wilbur Wright Jr. College and Northern Illinois University under the coaching of George "Chick" Evans. Following All Conference and Team MVP at NIU, Ernie signed free agent contracts with the Chicago Cardinals in 1954 and the Green Bay Packers in 1955. After many concussions, Ernie turned to teaching, earning his master's degree from NIU. He coached the Prosser High School football team to the Chicago Public League Championship in 1964. In 1966, he began his long tenure at Wright College earning the prestigious title of Full Professor and coaching 26 Junior College All Americans while pushing Wright into the national rankings. Ernie also coached many wrestlers to success, including Ronny Ray, three-time National Champion at Wright and Oklahoma State University. During the Korean War, Ernie played service football in the US Army with the 43rd Infantry Division in Germany. He was a longtime Chicago Northwest Turner. In 2004, Ernie was honored by being inducted into the NIU Hall of Fame. Ernie was a role model to many. A determined athlete, loving husband, devoted father and grandfather, loyal friend, caring brother, soft hearted uncle, and forever the "Coach". Often found on a ball field, volleyball court, golf course, taking a jog, or going for a swim at his beloved Turner Camp. Rest in peace faithful servant, you are back in the game. Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and daughter, Kimberly. He is survived by his sister, Carol Bollweg Nelson, son, Ernie Wickstrom, Jr. (Donna), daughter, Kelly Hamontree (Dean) and grandchildren, Amber Wishnevski (Shaun), Erika and Haley Wickstrom, Taylor, Teagan, Jeff, Stephen, and Kevin Hamontree. Also, precious great-grandchildren Harper, Jack, Smith, MacKenna and JD. Services provided by Benson Family FH, 773-478-5800. Due to current circumstances, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Turner Camp Memorial Swimming Pool Fund, PO Box 211, Fox River Grove, IL 60021 or Concussion Legacy Foundation (for notes use Wickstrom Family Address of 132 S. Walnut St., Palatine, IL 60067), https://concussionfoundation.org/give-online.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.