HOFFMAN ESTATES - Ernest R. "Ernie" Corl Jr., age 72, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Hoffman Estates, IL passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. Ernest was born September 26, 1946 in Lebanon, PA to the late Ernest R. and Irene M. (Spangler) Corl. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kyle; sons, Eric and Ryan Corl; brother, David Corl; sister, Mary Jane Schlegel and stepfather, Thomas Davis. Ernie is also survived by his stepchildren, James, Matthew and Steven Eriksen; grandchildren, Jacob, Ella and Trey and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10 am until the time of service at 12 noon, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232, with Rev. Elizabeth Turk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation, www.smhf.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019