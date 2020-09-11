1/1
ERNEST RAY BOETTCHER
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Family is saddened to announce the passing of Ernest Ray Boettcher (Butch) at the age of 75 years old. Butch passed away September 8th, 2020 surrounded by loving family at home. Butch was born to Anna and Ernest Boettcher on June 8th, 1945 in Waukegan, IL. Butch grew up in Wooster Lake, IL. At age 18, Butch enlisted in the United States Army where he later served 4 years overseas. After the military he became a Local 150 Operating Engineer. In 1968 he married Margaret Schmieglitz and they lived in Johnsburg, IL. They had two daughters Rebecca (Richard) Dschida of Johnsburg, and Michelle (Fredrick) Stierle of Wonder Lake. In 1993, He married Tina Altieri, in Johnsburg, IL. They had a son, Brandon (Brooke) Boettcher of Dixon. Butch retired after 40 years of employment with the local 150 union of operating engineers and became a lifetime member in 2018. In June of 2005, Butch and his wife Tina relocated to Lake Thunderbird, in Putnam Illinois. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends, taking care of his yard and watching the birds. Butch is survived by his wife (Tina), daughters (Rebecca and Michelle), Son (Brandon), Sister (Jean Eveland), grandchildren (Hannah, Cody, Cali, and Bowen), His dear friends Rich Michael, Pat and Rick Stratford. Proceeding his death is his mother, Anna and his father Ernest, Carol Alteri, Miriam, Art and Lenny Scmieglitz, Steve Glaves, Tony and Paula Cerny. In memorandum, please enjoy a cigar and spending time outdoors. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements were completed by the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland Funeral Home
14733 Illinois Hwy
Walnut, IL 61376
(815) 379-2010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved