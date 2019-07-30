|
|
BENSENVILLE - Ernesto "Ernie" Quiles, 39, passed away Saturday, July 27. The founder and owner of Any Climate Heating and Cooling, Ernie was the President of Wanted Mayhem MC. Beloved husband of Marci (nee Zinda); loving father of Giselle Quiles; proud grandfather of Jacquelyn; dear son of Ernesto and Wanda (nee Diaz) Quiles; fond brother of Melissa (Ronnie) Imburgia, Desiree (Victor) Herrera, and Deanna and Geena Quiles; dear uncle of Gabriella, Dominic, Alex, Dahlia, Caylum, and Vincent. Visitation Wednesday, July 31 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm with funeral service at 7:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.), Bartlett. Cremation private at Countryside Crematory. Information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 30, 2019