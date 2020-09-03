1/1
ESTELITA B. GUINTO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ESTELITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Visitation for Estelita B. Guinto, 97, will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Estelita was born on September 3, 1922 in the Philippines; she passed away on September 1, 2020. Estelita was the beloved mother, Leticia Horne, Amorfina Ambata, Ernesto Guinto, Rebecca Gueco, Alfredo Guinto, Jr., Alberto Guinto, Armando Guinto, Alicia Primcias, Dennis Guinto, Christine Gonzalez, Catherine Wittmer, and Donna Moran; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Guinto. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved