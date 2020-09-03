WHEELING - Visitation for Estelita B. Guinto, 97, will be on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 PM until time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Estelita was born on September 3, 1922 in the Philippines; she passed away on September 1, 2020. Estelita was the beloved mother, Leticia Horne, Amorfina Ambata, Ernesto Guinto, Rebecca Gueco, Alfredo Guinto, Jr., Alberto Guinto, Armando Guinto, Alicia Primcias, Dennis Guinto, Christine Gonzalez, Catherine Wittmer, and Donna Moran; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo Guinto. For funeral information, 847-358-7411 or AhlgrimFFS.com
.