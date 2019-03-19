ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Estelle Mae "Stelly" Reichel was born on December 13th, 1965 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Robert and Alice (nee Shaner) Seltmann. She died Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. Stelly was known for her smile, energy, passion, creativity and strong will. She attended Old Dominion University where she met her husband Tom. While in attendance, Stelly was a member of the field hockey team. She was named an All-American and was part of two NCAA Division I National Championship teams. Stelly was a loving mother who shared her love of animals, wildlife and nature with her two sons. She was an established pianist who passed down her love of playing music to her sons. Stelly was a talented artist who often spent time as a mother working on arts and crafts. Stelly graduated with a degree in mathematics. She spent 20 years teaching and tutoring countless students in the northwest area. Stelly is survived by her husband Thomas G. Reichel; her sons, Ryan and CJ Reichel; her mother Alice Prizer; and her brother, Robert Seltmann. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Seltmann. Visitation from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be given to Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Chicago, 17 N. State St., #650, Chicago, IL 60602, www.epilepsychicago.org. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary