Daily Herald Obituaries
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ESTHER LEONARD


1934 - 2019
WEST DUNDEE - Esther Leonard, 85, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Sherman Hospital, Elgin. She was born March 19, 1934 in Bristol, TN to Charlie and Nellie Roberts. On July 30, 1949, she married Robert "Bob" Leonard. He preceded her in death in 1988. She is survived by her children: Sandie Leonard, Ron (Gloria) Leonard, Bob (Dona) Leonard; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4-8 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home - 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A private burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 29, 2019
