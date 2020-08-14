DES PLAINES - Esther M. Storts, 88, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2020. She was born November 22, 1931 to Henry and Jessie De Maire in Chicago. Preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Esther is survived by her husband John of 62 years, sons Craig (partner Patricia) and Brian (wife Gaylyn), four grandchildren and spouses, a great-grandchild, a sister, and many nieces and nephews. Beloved by her many family, friends, and co-worker. Visitation Sunday August 16, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Prayers Monday August 17, 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home to St. Emily Church 1400 E., Central Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.