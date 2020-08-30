Esther Anna (Hansen) Olson, age 93, of Salem, WI, died on August 25, 2020 at home with her children by her side. She was born in Forest Park, IL on January 25, 1927, the daughter of Rudolph and Ann (Kohler) Hansen. Her family moved to Diamond Lake, IL in 1937, where she attended Diamond Lake Grade School and Libertyville High School, graduating in 1945. She met Eugene Olson in 1945 and they were married on August 20, 1949. She worked over 20 years at Anchor Coupling in Libertyville, IL until the birth of her first child, then she became a stay at home mother. Upon her husband's retirement in 1989 they moved to Salem, WI. She was a longtime member of the Mundelein United Methodist Church until its closing and then joined the Ivanhoe Congregational Church. She was also a member of the International Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed going to church, Eastern Star, crafts (especially needlepoint), playing games, puzzles (jigsaw/word), cooking, baking, gardening, spending time with family and friends. She had a great love for animals, the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers. Esther is survived by her son Gregory Olson of Antioch, IL, daughter Linda (Steve) Olson of Rhinelander, WI, brother Charles (Loretta) Hansen and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Ann Hansen, brothers Fred and George Hansen. The funeral service for Esther Olson will be private due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Ivanhoe Congregational Church (21078 IL-176, Mundelein, IL 60060).