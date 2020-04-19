|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Esther P. Herman, 95, was born May 5, 1924 in Cleveland, Ohio to Steven Padavick and Anna Evelyn (Kloos) Padavick and passed away April 14, 2020. Esther was the loving wife of the late Robert D. Herman, loving mother of Robert D. Herman Jr., Karen A. Herman, and Cynthia J. Herman, dear sister of Ruth Reinker and Gloria Whittington and aunt of several nieces and nephews. Esther graduated from Collinwood High School in Cleveland Ohio in 1942 where she had been involved in various activities including choir, tutoring, and serving as Hostess for the Social Room. In 1943, she attended Kent University where she focused on studies in Journalism. Esther later transferred to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she enjoyed being a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority, and met her future husband of 54 years before his death, Robert D. Herman. Esther enjoyed dining out with family and friends. Esther was a beautiful, quick-witted, life loving and strong willed woman who fought to the very end. She was loved dearly. No words can express how greatly she will be missed. Funeral service and interment will be private. Information at 847 253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2020