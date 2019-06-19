|
Esther Ruth Uyeda, was born on April 1, 1931. She passed away in the early hours of June 10, in Riverside, CA after a valiant battle with cancer. She was born in De Kalb, MS and moved Chicago, IL, and later to Schaumburg, IL. Esther worked for Sears for 30 years before retiring. She also worked for Mary Kay. She is survived by her daughter, Claudette Peden and son, Sherman Peden. Services will be held on June 22nd at Unity Springs Church in De Kalb, MS.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 19, 2019