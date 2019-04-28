|
|
PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Ethel B. Dean, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Le Roy J. Dean; loving mother of Matthew Dean and William (Sandy) Dean; cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Kylie Dean, Robert (Jennifer) Quigley, Matthew (Katie) Quigley and Rebeca (Brian) Connolly; great-grandmother of Hank and Luke Quigley, Wyatt and Margo Quigley and Leah, Cassidy and Ellie Connolly; dear sister of Ruth (the late Douglas) Dean; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ethel loved gardening and spending time with her family. Visitation Thursday May 2, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road (at Northwest Highway), Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019