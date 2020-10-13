1/
ETHEL "SUE" KOZOYED
1930 - 2020
ELGIN - Ethel "Sue" Kozoyed, 89, died October 9, 2020 in Rochester, MN. Sue was born November 27, 1930 in West Blockton, Alabama. She is survived by her children, Karen (Dean) Moose, Suzanne (Jim) Turner, Peter Kozoyed, Jr. and Veronica (Mike) Vale; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer), Jamie, Jodie (Brett), Joshua (Jenni), Justin, Jessica, Michelle and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Noah, Logan, Grayson, Ameliah, Caleb, Dylan, Quinton, Sabrina and Kalani. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Peter, Sr.; parents, James and Altha; daughter, Cynthia at birth; and her daughter-in-law, Barbara. Memorial visitation today, Tuesday, October 13, 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert Street (at Middle St.), South Elgin. Inurnment Wednesday 11:00am at River Valley Memorial Gardens, West Dundee. For information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
14
Inurnment
11:00 AM
River Valley Memorial Gardens
