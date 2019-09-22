Home

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Ethel Marie Smith, age 92, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Victor and Tess Jacobson, and her husband, Donald Bert Smith, in 1973, her sister, Grace Keller in 1996, and longtime companion, Donald Bart, in 2016. Ethel lead a full life being a strong and independent person, noted for her sharp wit even into her final years. As a single working mom, that strength and sense of humor was very much needed in raising three boys. The boys eventually married three wonderful women, and Ethel at last had her daughters. She handled life's challenges with grace and dignity. After her retirement, Ethel often spent weekends and summers at the Lake Geneva, Wisconsin cottage where she enjoyed golfing and challenging her family at card games. During her lifetime, she was fortunate to have many wonderful and long-lasting friendships, and she treasured her close friends who provided support and enriched her life. Ethel is survived by her sons, James (Rachel) of Crystal Lake, IL, Randall (Nancy) of West Dundee, IL, and Thomas (Jodie) of Arlington Heights, IL; grandchildren, Tarrifa (Chris) Padduch, Kristine (Mike) Porreca, Laurie (Ben) Conley, Dave (Veronica) Smith, Taryn Smith, Brendon Smith, Taylor Smith; and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at www.Michaeljfox.org/donate. The immediate family will have a private celebration of Ethel's live and to say what a great person she was per her wishes.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 22, 2019
