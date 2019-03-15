Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
ETHEL PETERSON
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:15 AM
Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church
ETHEL "EDELTRAUD" PETERSON


ETHEL "EDELTRAUD" PETERSON Obituary
Ethel "Edeltraud" Peterson, nee Hallmann, age 99; beloved wife of the late Clarence; loving mother of Clarence (Judy), Linda (Dr. Robert) Potempa and Deanna (John) Evans; dearest grandmother of Debbie (Joe) Cane, Cindi (Dean) Sudduth, Jeremy (Jennifer) Potempa and Tara-Lynn (Robert) Sladek; great-grandmother of Sarah, Allison (Luke), Jodie, Jack, Liam, Isaac, Eli, Thrse, Noah, Preston and Mileena; great-great grandmother of Jett; fond sister of the late George (the late Agnes), the late Jerry (Marilyn), the late Johnny (the late Charlotte) and the late Albin (the late Dorothea); cherished aunt of many. Ethel was a devoted Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church where she volunteered for the school, was a Girl Scout leader and member of the Women's Guild. Ethel also dedicated many years volunteering at Angel Guardian Orphanage in Chicago. Visitation, Sunday, from 2 to 7 p.m. Funeral Prayers, Monday, 9:15 a.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott, Park Ridge to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church, Mass 10 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rainbow Hospice would be appreciated. For information 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
