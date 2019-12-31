|
|
Ethel Sophia Gentry, passed away at the age of 92 on December 25th, 2019 in her home, surrounded by close family members. She is survived by her daughter Debby Gentry, son Douglas (Waverly) Gentry, and son David Gentry, as well as seven grandchildren, Madeline Gentry, Forrest Gentry, Austin (Kristi) Gentry, Chelsea (Max) Garter, Jamin Gentry, Jeshua Gentry, and Josiah (Hannah) Gentry and four great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Lyle Gentry in March 2018, and both her brothers Lloyd and Floyd Grimm, and sister Delores Buller. We are very grateful to the ongoing care-giving by our good friend Margaret VanDuinen for almost a full year, and Kristin Whitaker, both of whom provided her with much tender loving care. She enjoyed their company so much. We also want to give thanks to all the Faith Hospice nurses and caregivers, who came on board and helped us through this process in so many ways. Her hobbies included quilting hand made quilts with her husband, sewing clothing and doll clothes, crochet and knitting, and she loved card games. Visitation Friday, January 3rd, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Ethel will be buried next to her husband of 68 years at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Ethel had one son and two grandsons with diabetes and would have been glad to see them receive funds to help further the research for this disease. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019