ETHELANN R. RICHARDSON
1943 - 2020
BUFFALO GROVE - Funeral Services for Ethelann R. Richardson, 77, will be private. Ethelann was born on November 4, 1943 to Michael and Ethel Wagner. She passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Ethelann is survived by her children, Timothy, Dawn (Steve) Calamari, Natalie (Louis) Meskers, Faith Anne (Tracy); grandchildren, Skye, Ariel, Dominic, Steven, Myles, Alyssandra, Lily, Camden, and Nicholas; her siblings, Michael (the late Rachel) Wagner, and William (Lois) Wagner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Braun. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and child of God; a gentle, delicate, soft-spoken lady. Danced to her own beat and appreciated the small things in life, always saw the good in people, and put her children above anything else. Her love of life, music, theatre, family gatherings, baseball, gardening, travel, swimming and horses are the memories we will share and hold dear to our hearts forever and always. Arrangements made by Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, Lake Zurich, 847-540-8871 or AhlgrimFFS.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
415 South Buesching Road
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 540-8871
