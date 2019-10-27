|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Etta McGree Murphy passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019. Etta was born in Park City, Utah on October 5, 1921 to Thomas and Lucy McGree. Due to the low price of copper the Butte mines were closed and so the family went to Park City to find work and returned to Butte, MT in 1922. Etta grew up in Centerville, which had a special place in her heart. This is where she made her best friends, welcomed her 4 siblings, became the loving McGree family, obtained her faith and where she learned personal resilience and determination that guided her through her many life adventures. Etta knew she was loved and had a close bond with her siblings which lasted her entire life. Etta attended school and church at St. Lawrence where she received a well-rounded education which included theater and arts. This is where she gained her strong belief in God and the saints that she kept all her life and shared with her children. After 8th grade, Etta's family moved to 500 S. Main and opened the McGree's Ice Cream Store. Etta worked side-by-side with her mother to make ice cream each night and serve it the next day as the store was across the street from Butte High School. She shared stories of a 4th of July when they sold $100 of nickel ice cream cones. She learned a lot from working there. When Etta was dating her future husband, he loved to visit the store and order a licorice milkshake. Etta married the love of her life, Jerry D. Murphy, in 1944 during WWII and they had five children. This was the start of a great adventure they enjoyed together. Etta said the most important thing that ever happened to her during her lifetime was when Jerry returned from WWII safe. After the war Jerry got his engineering degree and they started their nomadic corporate life of living in 25 homes, in 11 states and in two countries. Jerry could run the plant budget, but Etta ran the home budget. Jerry would go to his new position and Etta would sell the house, organize all the paperwork so that the children would transition smoothly to the new schools, and at the same time get the family moved into a new house. She was creative and enjoyed the challenge of making a new house a home with unique ideas that kept Jerry and the five kids busy. In her 40's Etta found a variety of full time positions to help pay for college tuitions and at the same time made friends that lasted a lifetime. Etta's warm smile, a twinkle in her eye, and her dry sense of humor welcomed everybody. She enjoyed hard work and offered help with no expectation of getting something in return. We often compared her to the "Everready Bunny" as she had an amazing amount of energy and wanted to help, rather than be helped. She taught us how to appreciate the work of others and to acknowledge their work with a "Thank You." She loved watching the activities of her five children, nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren which ranged from sports to theater. Her family, religion and education were all important parts of Etta's life. Etta enjoyed entertaining and her tip for planning a menu was to start with the dessert and work backwards. She really enjoyed sweets and was NOT fond of vegetables. She enjoyed life and ice skated until her mid-50's, golfed through her 60's, water tubed in her 70's, and rode a four wheeler in the Butte Mountains in her 80's. In her 90's she enjoyed participating in the Church Creek Halloween contests. Since childhood, Christmas was her favorite time of year and she would decorate the house to be warm and cozy, and make tasty cookies. We were convinced she was part elf and thank her for those wonderful holiday memories. Etta was preceded in death by her husband and son, Jerry D. Murphy and Jerry R. Murphy, and her brothers Thomas, William and Frank McGree. Etta will be remembered by her sister, Mary Hanley, her children, (Sheila) Murphy, Dan (Gayle) Murphy, John (LeAnn) Murphy, Peggy Murphy, and Kathi (Stew) Smith, her grandchildren, Shannon (Dave) Maloney, Kate (Rob) Shaver, Jay (Michelle) Murphy, Matt (Allyson) Murphy, Nathan (Stacy) Murphy, Keegan Murphy, Conlan Murphy, Marietta and Evelyn Smith and great-grandchildren, Shannon, Joey and Charlie Shaver, Danielle, Lauren and Natalie Murphy, Grayson Murphy, Molly and Kelsey Maloney and Isabella, William and Madelyn Murphy. Visitation Friday November 8, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt.83) and Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. The family requests that memorials be made to Our Lady of the Rockies, 3100 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT 59701-3652. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2019