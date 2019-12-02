Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
22333 West Erhart Road
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Annunciation Church
22333 West Erhart Road
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE SCHMIDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE ALBERT SCHMIDT


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE ALBERT SCHMIDT Obituary
GRAYSLAKE - Eugene Albert Schmidt, 84, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was born December 23, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI, to Albert and Hazel (nee Burns) Schmidt. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. He loved his church and was involved with ministries of the eucharist. He also loved to travel, but, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Eugene is survived by his children, Terri (Steve) Payton of Rochester, WI. Mike (Sherri) of Austin, TX, and Debbi (Andy) Wysocki of Lake Villa; grandchildren, Justin (Trsit) Payton of Milwaukee, WI, Nicole (Jeremy) Copley of Johnsburg, Jessica Wysocki and Chris Wysocki, both of Lake Villa; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kyle, Jasmyn, Mia, Lazarus, Noah, Yohana, Jacob, Joshua and Jameson; and one sister Janet Kramer of Manitowac, WI. Eugene was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 58 years, Rita. A visitation and funeral mass are scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00am until 10:00am with the mass at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 West Erhart Road, Mundelein, IL 60060. A luncheon will follow from 11:00am until 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -