GRAYSLAKE - Eugene Albert Schmidt, 84, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. He was born December 23, 1934 in Eau Claire, WI, to Albert and Hazel (nee Burns) Schmidt. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. He loved his church and was involved with ministries of the eucharist. He also loved to travel, but, most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Eugene is survived by his children, Terri (Steve) Payton of Rochester, WI. Mike (Sherri) of Austin, TX, and Debbi (Andy) Wysocki of Lake Villa; grandchildren, Justin (Trsit) Payton of Milwaukee, WI, Nicole (Jeremy) Copley of Johnsburg, Jessica Wysocki and Chris Wysocki, both of Lake Villa; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Kyle, Jasmyn, Mia, Lazarus, Noah, Yohana, Jacob, Joshua and Jameson; and one sister Janet Kramer of Manitowac, WI. Eugene was predeceased by his parents and his wife of 58 years, Rita. A visitation and funeral mass are scheduled for Friday, December 6, 2019 from 9:00am until 10:00am with the mass at 10:00am at St. Mary of the Annunciation Church, 22333 West Erhart Road, Mundelein, IL 60060. A luncheon will follow from 11:00am until 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 2, 2019