EUGENE ANTON NORYSEWICZ
Eugene Anton Norysewicz, age 85, formerly of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away peacefully October 14, in East Providence, Rhode Island. Devoted husband (46 years as of 2009) of the late Patricia (nee Koz). Adored father to Karen and the late Tony. Father-in-law to Jonathan Daby. Brother to Florence (Hank) Rogalski and Janie (Bob) Olejniczak. Brother-in-law to Don Koz and Roy Koz and the late Wally and Linda Koz. Gene was a volunteer firefighter & EMT in Bolingbrook (in the 70's) as well as being among the first wave of paramedics in the state. He was fireman of the year in 1974. He worked for 30 years at Western Electric in Cicero at several positions notably as a set-up man as well as on early work on fiber optic cable. After semi-retirement he worked as a Pinkerton Security Lt. at Hickory Ridge Conference Center in Lisle, IL. Arrangements entrusted to McCauley- Sullivan Funeral Home & Crematorium, 530 W. Boughton Rd., Bolingbrook, IL.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
