ROUND LAKE BEACH - Eugene "Gene" Carey, 76, of Round Lake Beach, passed away on July 1, 2019 in Libertyville. He was born on December 24, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. Gene was an animal advocate, providing rescue and shelter services within his community. He spent over 20 years as a Mechanical Engineer and shop foreman having worked for Ball Glass, R&D Thiel and Accurate Coring. Gene enjoyed a successful second career as a celebrated real estate agent with Baird & Warner and manager of the Grayslake Re/Max office. Post-retirement, Gene stayed active in his community as the publisher of the Round Lake Area Newsletter, assisted at the homeless shelter and managed various real estate websites. He is survived by his children Susan Gardner, Daniel Carey and David Carey, sister Patricia A. Carey-Roe, mother Edith Holt, nephew Bobby Shall and nieces Deborah LS Gerber, Diane MS Deutsch and Wendy M. Shall-Herrington, and 14 grandchildren. Visitation will be on Friday July 5, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the chapel at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary IL. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Save-A-Pet Adoption Center in Grayslake, IL by calling 847-740-7788. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements for information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 4, 2019