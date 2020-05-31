Eugene "Gene" D. McTigue, 88. Beloved husband of 62 years to Margaret McTigue, nee Laird. Adored father of Kathleen McTigue, Mary (Tim) Zieker, Margaret McTigue, Kevin (Cecilia) McTigue, and Eileen (David) Glynn. Dear grandfather of Timothy (Laura) Skuran, Kelly (Stephen) Matthews, Kevin (Natalie) Skuran, Bridget Skuran, Michael Skuran, Daniel (Amber) Zieker, Sarah Macius, Nicholas Macius, Caroline Macius, Natalie Macius, Emily Macius, Eileen McTigue, Brian McTigue, Madeline McTigue, Margaret Glynn, Jack Glynn, Maeve Glynn, the late Patrick Glynn, and the late Brendan Zieker; dear great-grandfather of four. Dear brother of Robert and Thomas. Proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Gene's career with Sentry Insurance spanned 38 years; he was an avid golfer, a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs, a season ticket holder of the Chicago Bears, and a Fighting Irish football fan. Due to the current pandemic, services will be held privately at St. Michael's Cemetery; a Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date at Holy Family Catholic Church. Leave a condolence message on Gene's obituary at www.smithcorcoran.com or for more info, 847-359-8020.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.