|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Eugene DeValcourt Lockwood was born October 27, 1924 in Erlanger, KY to Schuyler and Martha (nee Piatt) Lockwood. He died December 20, 2019 at HarborChase of Long Grove Assisted Living. Eugene served in the Army during WWII. He was a Jesuit priest from 1948 - 1969. Gene was a professor of Philosophy and Humanities at Oakton Community College from 1970 - 1998. Above all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Eugene is survived by his wife Prabha (nee Aurora) Lockwood; his children Michael Lockwood and Tara (Michael) LaCerra; his grandchildren Olivia, Grace, Charlotte and Genevieve. Eugene is preceded in death by his brother John Lockwood and by his parents. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Prayers 9:15 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Coletta's of Illinois Foundation, 18350 Crossing Drive, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 22, 2019