Eugene Gallagher was born in Chicago to Thomas and Mary Gallagher. He died April 2020, in Hoffman Estates. Devoted husband of the late Elizabeth for 65 years. Loving father of Kathie (the late Marty) Dippel, Tom Gallagher, Marge Gallagher and the late Larry (Cathy) Gallagher. Grandfather to Dee Dee and Stan Gallagher; great-grandfather of Angelo Gomez and Cartier Gallagher. Gene had a long career with the Chicago Park District and over 45 years with Cook County Forest Preserve. He was a good friend and mentor to so many. A celebration of life well lived will be announced in the future when conditions allow. Donations may be made to , Memphis. Interment is Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info, Ahlgrim & Sons, 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020