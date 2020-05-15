Daily Herald Obituaries
EUGENE J. ANTAS

EUGENE J. ANTAS Obituary
Eugene J. Antas, 78, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully May 4, 2020; Beloved husband of Sandra for over 55 years; Loving father of Deborah (Chip) Jarrell, Lisa (Kevin) Marzano, and Gina (David) Wojcik; Fond grandfather of Alyssa and Lauren Wojcik, and Blake and Sadie Jarrell; Cherished brother of Edmund Antas of Collinsville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Sophia Antas from Poland. Eugene was a resident of Elmhurst for over 20 years, and previously lived in Oglesby, IL and Park Forest, IL. He was a proud graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a devoted fan of Illini sports (especially Football). He retired from Amoco Oil Corporation (later BP) where he was a Chemical Engineer for over 35 years. He was a devoted parishioner of Visitation Parish Catholic Church. A private family service was held at The Elmhurst Community Funeral Home - The Ahlgrim Chapel, 567 Spring Road, Elmhurst. Interment Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. For more information please call (630) 834-3515.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020
