ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Eugene "Gene" Jean was born on February 17, 1929, in Lowell, Massachusetts to Joseph Hector and Cecile (nee Trudel) Jean. He died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at JourneyCare in Barrington, Illinois. Gene served in the United States Navy, graduated from DePaul University, earned his CPA License, worked in Industry & Public Accounting although his true passions were fixing and building things, often for others, as well as spending time with his family. Eugene is survived by his spouse of 66 years Lucy Jean (nee Conlon); his sons Michael (Laura) Jean and Tom (Dawn) Jean; his grandchildren Emily, Ryan, Andrew, Trent, Tim and Trevor; his brothers Albert, Leon (Pauline) and Martin "Mike" (Carol); his sisters Aline and Gertrude (Gerry); his brother-in-law James (Carol) Conlon as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, his brother-in-law John (Donna) Conlon as well as many other family members. Visitation Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.) Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights, Illinois. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to of Greater Chicago 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631 www.alz.org/illinois/. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019