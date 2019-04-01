Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Casey Laskowski Funeral Home
4540-50 W. Diversey Ave
Chicago, IL 60639
773-777-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
729 Grand Canyon St.
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hubert Catholic Church
729 Grand Canyon St.
Hoffman Estates, IL
View Map
EUGENE JOSEPH KWASNIAK Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Eugene Joseph Kwasniak, 89, was born January 11, 1930 in Chicago and passed away March 23 , 2019. Eugene was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy J. Kwasniak of 65 years. Dearest father of Lynda Clements, Kathy (Steve) Zimmermann, Eugene (Susan) Kwasniak and Robert (Joanne) Kwasniak, dear brother of Mary Copley, grandfather to Joseph (Kim) Clements, Laura (John) Carpenter, Cynthia (Dan) Traver, Thomas (Julie) Zimmermann, Katie (Ryan) Matthews, Marcie (Jordan) Dorrestein, great-grandfather to Tyler, Samantha, Morgan, Mia, Danny, Marissa, Graham, Rachel, and Connor. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Dorothy Kwasniak, and infant grandson B. Zimmermann. Eugene was a proud retired Chicago Police Officer of 30 years, loved and enjoyed his family, and an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks, had a profound love of dogs, and enjoyed fishing. Visitation Wednesday, April 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St. Hoffman Estates. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For more information, please call 773-777-6300 or www.caseylaskowskifh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019
