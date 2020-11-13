LINCOLNSHIRE - Eugene "Gene" Walter Martin, age 93, died November 9, 2020. The cause of death was covid19. Gene was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, the only child of Augustus "Gus" Martin and Marietta "Beppie" (Walters) Martin. He attended Science Hill High School in Johnson City, where he excelled scholastically and in ROTC. At the age of 17, Gene enlisted in the US Army and qualified as an expert rifle marksman. He served in the Army Signal Corps for two years with the Alaska Communications System as a radio repairman and became proficient in Morse code. In 1949, Gene graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. The same year, he married Katherine "Betty" Harper in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Gene began work as a field test engineer for the Tennessee Valley Authority, and in 1960 he joined Motorola in the sales department. Gene and Betty raised three daughters and lived in Johnson City; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Odessa, Texas; Houston, Texas; Overland Park, Kansas; Stone Mountain, Georgia; and Trout Valley, Illinois. In 2008, Gene and Betty moved into the Sedgebrook Retirement Community in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Wherever he lived, Gene made enduring friends. After 30 years of employment, Gene retired from Motorola in 1990 as Vice-President of the International Sales Group. He enjoyed traveling, particularly to South Africa, where he was able to fulfill his passion for wildlife photography. His grandchildren were especially impressed by his close-up photographs of lions and cheetahs. Gene was a proficient handyman, and his weekends at home were often consumed with projects that included roofing, woodworking, electrical wiring, appliance repair, painting, wallpapering, tiling, flooring, and car mechanics. He had great respect for plumbing, however, and therefore left those jobs to professionals. Gene was a lifelong learner with an impressive memory. After 75 years, he could still recall his name in Morse code. Surviving are his wife of 71 years and three daughters: Kathy Martin of Fox River Grove, Illinois; Mary Martin of Evanston, Illinois; and Barbara Martin (Kerry Givens) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are grandchildren Beth Ingram Derue, Bryan Ingram, and Ryan, Jenny, and Amy Wheeler; three great-grandchildren; and cousin Martha Jenny of Johnson City. He was predeceased by his parents and by his son-in-law, Harold "Stormy" Wheeler. A virtual memorial service will be held at a date to be determined. Interment will take place next year at the Happy Valley Cemetery in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Donations in Gene's memory may be made to the Salvation Army (https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/
) and the Wildlife Conservation Network (https://donate.wildnet.org/
).