|
|
Bud Medina was two things. A railroad man and a family man. He began his career with the Milwaukee Road at a young age. Bud worked alongside his father, first as a common laborer and for a short time as Assistant Roadmaster before retiring as a Section Forman. His railroad travels took him across northern Illinois where he met his future bride in Lanark, IL. He and Judith Carbaugh were married on September 18, 1965 and began their life together in South Elgin. It also began a lifelong love of collecting - especially Milwaukee Road memorabilia. Bud was generous with his knowledge, stories, and love. He and Judi raised their son, John in South Elgin and always had room for a grandchild or two. And occasionally a gentle shadow could be seen watching this family grow. Waiting for Bud in heaven is his son, Wallace, who was briefly on this earth in 1952. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Tiburcio and Ramona Medina, sisters, Pauline Nygaard, Marguerite Radloff, and brother, Bernard Medina. He is survived by his wife, Judi, son, John David Medina (Tina), sisters, Virginia Tharp, Mary Thies, and Darlene Medina-Maalo, grandchildren, John, Amanda, and Phoenix Medina, Cassie Reyes. As well as many nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, Marie Idaszak. No flowers please, but donations to Anderson Animal Shelter would be appreciated. Visitation 3:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at State St.), South Elgin. At Bud's request, attendees are asked to wear jeans and a T-shirt. Burial will be private at Memorial Washington Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery. A special thank you to the South Elgin police officers and first responders and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for their compassion and care. Information, 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019