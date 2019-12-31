|
Eugene P. Holland, of Chicago, formerly of Arlington Heights, went to be with his Lord peacefully on December 26, 2019, at home in Chicago, IL. Gene was born April 3, 1935, in Niagara Falls, NY. Remembering with love, Gene Holland whose faith has blessed him as a father, husband, brother, volunteer and community leader. His legacy lives through his family and numerous accomplishments. Upon receiving his Bachelor's Degree from Valparaiso University in 1956, Gene went on to become an accomplished structural engineer in Chicago. Always the consummate professional, Gene worked tirelessly to become a nationally recognized leader in his field. Gene will be remembered for the enthusiasm he showed towards his many hobbies from reading, enjoying fine wine and art, as well as sailing the waters of his beloved Lake Michigan. He relished competing in sailing competitions such as the Mackinac races and the Southern Ocean Racing Conference and Key West Week off the coast of Florida. The son of the late Bessie and Edgar Holland, Gene is survived by his former wives Joan Seevers of Arlington Heights, IL, and Jayne Westendorp-Holland of Chicago, IL, as well as sisters Judy Sarazen of St. Petersburg, FL, and Beverly DuBois of Windom, TX. He was the dear father of Christine (Robert Halberg) Compton, Kelly (Jeff) Thut, John (Renee) Holland, Kiah Westendorp-Holland and Britton Westendorp-Holland. Gene is survived by eight grandchildren as well as six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Holland and grandson Brandon Compton. Memorial visitation from 4:00 until 8:00 pm, Friday, January 3, at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 N Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday January 4, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 111 W. Olive Street, Arlington Heights, IL. In lieu of flowers, all memorials should be directed to the Eugene P. Holland Endowment Fund at Valparaiso University, c/o Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019