EUGENE RICHARD SWEDO
1919 - 2020
Eugene Richard Swedo, 101, longtime resident of Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away peacefully in Virginia on August 2, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1919, in Chicago, IL, to Andrew and Barbara (Piecuch) Swedo. Gene married his beautiful wife, Jo-Lynn (Pagoria), in 1948, and had three children. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1955 with a degree in accounting and worked for AB Dick & Co and then Novak and Parker Home Appliances part-time until he was 91. Gene had an insatiable curiosity and was an advocate of lifelong learning. Taking college courses into his mid-90s, it was rare to find him without a book in hand. He enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to museums, cultural events, country drives, and grocery shopping. In 2013, at the age of 94, Gene was awarded the State of Illinois "Spotlight on Service" award for his volunteer service tutoring English as a Second Language. A modest and unpretentious man, Gene was a devout Catholic who was extremely proud of his Polish heritage. One of the highlights of his life was when he went to Poland to study for a semester which included a trip to the Vatican in Rome for an audience with Pope John Paul II. Gene was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Barbara, his wife Jo-Lynn, and his brothers Leonard and Edwin. He is survived by sons Jeffrey (Jill) Swedo and Gregory (Susan) Swedo; daughter Barbara (Chuck Snider) Tookey; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Alexandria VA, followed by interment at Quantico National Cemetery on August 13, 2020.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
