SOUTH ELGIN - Eugene Schmidt passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in northern Wisconsin on February 27, 1932, to Claude and Audrey Schmidt. Gene served in the US Navy, then worked as a Union Carpenter until his retirement. Gene is survived by his wife, Carol. They were married for 53 years, residing in Streamwood, IL for 30 years until they moved to South Elgin, IL. He had 3 children, Christine, Tracy, & Randy, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. After his family, the things Gene loved the most in this life were the Green Bay Packers, his dogs, and cold beer. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 12, 2019
