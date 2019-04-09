Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE "GENE" SIMPSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EUGENE "GENE" SIMPSON Obituary
BARRINGTON - Eugene "Gene" Simpson, 91, a longtime resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Lyman and Ruth (nee Down) Simpson. Gene was active in the Presbyterian Church of Barrington, including volunteering with the Stephen Ministry. He was an alumni of Barrington High School and received his MBA from Northwestern University. He began his career as an engineer and retired from Motorola. Gene will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joyce, nee Peterson; daughters, Gail (Aristotle Georgiades) Simpson, Laura (James Wenzel) Simpson; grandsons, Alexander and Andrew Wenzel. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be privately held. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now