BARRINGTON - Eugene "Gene" Simpson, 91, a longtime resident of Barrington, passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1928 in Chicago, IL to Lyman and Ruth (nee Down) Simpson. Gene was active in the Presbyterian Church of Barrington, including volunteering with the Stephen Ministry. He was an alumni of Barrington High School and received his MBA from Northwestern University. He began his career as an engineer and retired from Motorola. Gene will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Joyce, nee Peterson; daughters, Gail (Aristotle Georgiades) Simpson, Laura (James Wenzel) Simpson; grandsons, Alexander and Andrew Wenzel. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be privately held. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019