The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:00 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
EUGENE "GENE" WIETECHA

Eugene "Gene" Wietecha Beloved husband of the late Geri; Loving partner of the late Linda Wagner; Loving father of Bob (Colleen) Wietecha, Sheri (Jeffrey) Stanek and Joy (Dan) Weslo; Devoted grandfather of Becky, Doug, Megan (Jim) Kappas, Steven (Jordan) Stanek, Lauren (Frankie) Simonelli, Joey and Rachel; Fun great-grandfather of Reno, Rocco, Anthony, John, Evelyn and Gia. Dear brother of Stanley. Special father of Nick Wagner and Lori Jonas. Former Postmaster of Wood Dale. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral, 9:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
