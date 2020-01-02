|
Eugene "Gene" Wietecha Beloved husband of the late Geri; Loving partner of the late Linda Wagner; Loving father of Bob (Colleen) Wietecha, Sheri (Jeffrey) Stanek and Joy (Dan) Weslo; Devoted grandfather of Becky, Doug, Megan (Jim) Kappas, Steven (Jordan) Stanek, Lauren (Frankie) Simonelli, Joey and Rachel; Fun great-grandfather of Reno, Rocco, Anthony, John, Evelyn and Gia. Dear brother of Stanley. Special father of Nick Wagner and Lori Jonas. Former Postmaster of Wood Dale. Visitation Friday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral, 9:30 a.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca to Holy Ghost Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment private. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 2, 2020