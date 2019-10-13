|
Eugene William "Bill" Aguirre, 71, died September 3, 2019 in San Leandro, CA surrounded by his loving family. He served in the Army Signal Corp after which he started SunStrand Electric Company in Elgin, IL. In 2012 he accepted a position in California, where he retired from Sprig Electric in March of 2019. Bill is survived by the love of his life, Robin, his children Amy Huizenga, Liza Schulze (Brian), Ryan (Kim), Joey (Jacque) and Robin's children, Laura and Sam Narum, and ten grandchildren, brothers David, Rick, John, and Dan. Services will be held October 19, 2019 at Santos Robinson Funeral home in San Leandro, CA. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Gary Sinese Foundation.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 13, 2019