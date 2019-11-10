|
|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Eugenia Sabadaszka, 89, was born January 8, 1930 in Ukraine to Mychajlo and Lidia (Yarochenko) Lachiw and passed away November 7, 2019. Eugenia was the beloved wife of the late Nestor Sabadaszka; loving mother of Mika J. (late David) Vondra and the late Volodymyr (Annie) Sabadaszka and Roman (Marilyn) Sabadaszka; cherished grandmother of Michael, Nicholas and Nicole; dear sister of Luda (late George) Erdelji and the late Ark (late Maria) Lachiw and Nina (late Robert) Sutor and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Immaculate Conception Ukranian Byzantine Church Building Fund, 755 S. Benton Street, Palatine, IL 60067 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019