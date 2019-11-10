Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENIA SABADASZKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENIA SABADASZKA


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENIA SABADASZKA Obituary
ROLLING MEADOWS - Eugenia Sabadaszka, 89, was born January 8, 1930 in Ukraine to Mychajlo and Lidia (Yarochenko) Lachiw and passed away November 7, 2019. Eugenia was the beloved wife of the late Nestor Sabadaszka; loving mother of Mika J. (late David) Vondra and the late Volodymyr (Annie) Sabadaszka and Roman (Marilyn) Sabadaszka; cherished grandmother of Michael, Nicholas and Nicole; dear sister of Luda (late George) Erdelji and the late Ark (late Maria) Lachiw and Nina (late Robert) Sutor and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 12 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Immaculate Conception Ukranian Byzantine Church Building Fund, 755 S. Benton Street, Palatine, IL 60067 appreciated. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -