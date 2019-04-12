|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Eugenia "Nina" Savage, 76, of Elk Grove Village for 54 years. Born June 25, 1942 she passed away April 9, 2019. Nina was a loving homemaker and she was totally devoted to her family and God. She was a CCD teacher for 10 plus years and a volunteer and Eucharistic minister at Alexian Brothers Medical Center for over 30 years. She was the beloved wife of Donald W. for 53 years; loving mother of Brian W. (Cathy A.) and Daniel D. (Kelly M.) Savage and cherished grandmother of Devan D. Savage. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14 from 3-9pm at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Monday, 9:30am followed by a 10am Mass at Queen of the Rosary Church. Interment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the . Information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019