Eula Mae Awbrey Sforza was born in Fordsville, Kentucky, on February 21, 1920, the daughter of Rhoda Frances Young and Thomas P. Awbrey. She grew up in rural Kentucky and later moved to Rockport, Indiana. After graduating from high school in 1938 she attended St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Evansville, Indiana. After finishing nursing school she enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps and was commissioned 2nd LT and was assigned to the 12th Field Hospital, eventually serving in Western Europe after D-Day. She married 1st LT Arthur Burton Sforza, in Verviers, Belgium, on June 15, 1945, in a gown made from a white parachute and an heirloom veil loaned to her by a Belgian friend. Returning to the states, the Sforzas lived in Astoria, Queens, in New York City, and Towson, Maryland, and in 1960 settled in Elmhurst, Illinois. A widow since 1975, she is survived by her daughters, Mary Anne Spartos (Dr. Anthony) of Lynn, Massachusetts, Jeanne Stevens (Frederic) of Fairfield, Connecticut, Christine Kefer (Dr. John) of Geneva, Illinois, and Catherine Nichols (Allan) of Chicago, Illinois, as well as 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Eula lived a full and active life, earning a BA in Psychology from Elmhurst College in 1975 and a MS in Community Mental Health from Northern Illinois University in 1983. She was school nurse for many years at Immaculate Conception Grade School in Elmhurst and an emergency room nurse at Elmhurst Hospital. She retired from Hines Veterans Hospital in 1985. In addition to being a Girl Scout leader for over 25 years, Eula helped establish the Joliet Council of Catholic Nurses and the National Association of Catholic Nurses USA and served as its first president. She was an active member of the Secular Franciscan Order. She traveled all over the world from Europe to Russia to Australia to Latin America and was the author of 52 puppet plays promoting holistic health for children. She is listed at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Washington, DC, and at the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York. She wrote two books, one about her wartime experiences A Nurse Remembers, and another about her family life Journey with Arthur. Eula passed into eternal life on March 30, 2019, at age 99. Her final resting place is next to her husband Arthur, in the veterans section of Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary