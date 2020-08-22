1/
EUNICE J. ROTHE
1919 - 2020
DES PLAINES - Eunice J. Rothe, age 101, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 65 years, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Carla (Richard) Dusa, Susan (Robert) Wenderski, Steven (Theresa) Rothe, Sandra (John) Smart, and Gregory Rothe. Dear grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of seven. A private mass was held at St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For information, call 847-699-9003.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

4 entries
August 22, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
August 21, 2020
Eunice was always so nice & fun to be around. Since she was my mother's (Frieda Folz) best friend, I have known her most of my life. She always sent us Christmas cards. She will be missed. David & Mary Murphy
Mary & David Murphy
Friend
August 20, 2020
Eunice was a class act and I loved her style. I have fond memories of the time I shared with her and my Grandma Frieda Folz.
My deepest sympathies, Erin Murphy
August 18, 2020
Eunice was a great friend to my grandma Frieda. I always enjoyed Eunice when we would all get together. She was a cool lady. With sympathy, Shannon Murphy
