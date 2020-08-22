DES PLAINES - Eunice J. Rothe, age 101, a resident of Des Plaines, Illinois for 65 years, passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved mother of Carla (Richard) Dusa, Susan (Robert) Wenderski, Steven (Theresa) Rothe, Sandra (John) Smart, and Gregory Rothe. Dear grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of seven. A private mass was held at St. Mary's Church, Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Center. For information, call 847-699-9003.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2020.