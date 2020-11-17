1/
EVA T. BALI
WEST CHICAGO - Eva T. Bali (nee Treml), age 79, passed away on November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of John Bali Sr.; loving mother of John Jr. (Janet) Bali and Edith Bali; loving grandmother of Alison Flury, Taylor Flury and Jordan Bali. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. (one block north of Washington St. and Main), West Chicago and then proceed to St. Mary's Church, 164 N. Oakwood Ave., West Chicago for Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in St. Charles. (Anyone attending the visitation is required to wear a facemask inside the funeral home as per state guidelines and please be brief with your visit to allow everyone the opportunity to pay their respects to keep in accordance with the state and CDC-guidelines). In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eva's memory may be made to College of DuPage Symphony Orchestra, foundation.cod.edu (McAninich Art Center General Fund). For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
132 Fremont Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-0060
