GENEVA - Eva V. Gehlhaar, age 69, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born January 29, 1950, in Germany the daughter of Martin and Anna (Fiederer) Mayer. Eva worked in the health care industry and was the Vice President of Finance at United Shock Wave Services for many years. She had a passion for traveling and especially enjoyed visiting Europe. Eva was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Socha of Elburn; grandchildren Justin and Colby Socha; brother John (Barbara) Mayer of Wood Dale; nephews Tom Gehlhaar of West Chicago and Jim (Patti) Gehlhaar of West Chicago; and niece Debbie (David) Greco of Wood Dale as well as many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Anna (Lothar) Gehlhaar, and her loving husband, Gerd, who passed away in 2006. Funeral prayers for Eva will be held Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Street, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund Celebrant. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. A visitation for Eva will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with a liturgical service at 7:45 pm at Malone Funeral Home. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary