Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:45 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
1891 Kaneville Street
Geneva , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EVA GEHLHAAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EVA V. GEHLHAAR


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EVA V. GEHLHAAR Obituary
GENEVA - Eva V. Gehlhaar, age 69, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born January 29, 1950, in Germany the daughter of Martin and Anna (Fiederer) Mayer. Eva worked in the health care industry and was the Vice President of Finance at United Shock Wave Services for many years. She had a passion for traveling and especially enjoyed visiting Europe. Eva was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Socha of Elburn; grandchildren Justin and Colby Socha; brother John (Barbara) Mayer of Wood Dale; nephews Tom Gehlhaar of West Chicago and Jim (Patti) Gehlhaar of West Chicago; and niece Debbie (David) Greco of Wood Dale as well as many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Anna (Lothar) Gehlhaar, and her loving husband, Gerd, who passed away in 2006. Funeral prayers for Eva will be held Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 am at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E. State Street (Route 38), Geneva proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Street, Geneva for Celebration of Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with Father Jonathan Bakkelund Celebrant. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. A visitation for Eva will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm with a liturgical service at 7:45 pm at Malone Funeral Home. Arrangements handled by Malone Funeral Home in Geneva. For information, 630-232-8233 or malonefh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now