Evamary Nelson, 72, born Feb. 2, 1948, she passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Survived by husband, H.R. Nelson, III (a/k/a Lucky Nelson); three sons, Todd (Kelley) 51 years old; Aubrey (Heather) 43 years old; Joseph, 10 years old; two sisters, Wendeline (Allen) Ciesiel; and Niki (Don) Ullery; four grandchildren, Ava, Kaylie, Grayson and Sammy. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Joey's 529 College Plan. Contact Lucky Nelson, 847-334-3112.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 8, 2020.