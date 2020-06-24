Evan C. Melau, age 15, was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on Friday evening, June 19th. He is survived by his heartbroken family, his parents Chuck and Jamie Melau, Jr.; his brother Jacob Melau and his sister Zoe Melau. He is also survived by his grandparents Michael and the late Debra Paul, Chuck and Kathleen Melau, Sr; and his uncles Jon Paul and Jeremy (Jackie) Paul. Evan lived every day and approached every challenge he met with 125% effort. His strong will and determination to succeed were the driving force that led to many admirable accomplishments in his young life. He will always be remembered for his smiling face, his laugh and his kindness shown to everyone. At an early age Evan realized the importance of a good education by his parents teaching him to always do your best. His dedication to his schoolwork and studies resulted in him being named honor roll student. He excelled in his athletic endeavors as well with basketball, football and especially baseball where his "no fear" attitude at second base was admired by his coaches and teammates. Visitation Thursday, June 25th from 3:00 pm until the time of funeral service 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. In lieu of flowers, Evan's family would sincerely appreciate you sharing your photos and memories about him. Cards will be available at the visitation to share your thoughts with his family. Consistent with the recommendations from the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, we will be following the CDC guidelines on gatherings, including those directly related to any funerals and visitations. Please observe all current social distancing recommendations. Info, 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.