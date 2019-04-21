Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
222 South Batavia Ave.
Batavia, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
222 South Batavia Ave.
Batavia, IL
Evan Hugh TreKell, 58, of Omaha, NE, passed away March 7, 2019 in Omaha surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 18, 1960 in Pittsburgh, PA to William Hugh TreKell, now deceased, and Sally TreKell (nee LeRoi) of Aurora, IL. Survivors include his wife Robin White, stepchildren April Knoell (Justin), Amber Rue (Kevin), Autumne White (Kenya), Austin White, Alyissa White, Alecia White and Andretti White; 8 grandchildren; brother William Ericson TreKell; sister Alice TreKell Fritsch; brother-in-law Kirk L. Fritsch; and nephews William Dylan TreKell and Derek Donovan TreKell. Evan graduated from the University of Nebraska and began his career in Information Technology at US West and continued at Qwest and CenturyLink. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Calvary Episcopal Church, 222 South Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL. A Visitation with family will precede the service at 11:30 AM. A private burial will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church or to the Batavia Public Library.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
